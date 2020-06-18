The Cool Reason Joseph Gordon-Levitt Chose 7500 For His Return To Acting

As I discussed with the actor and Patrick Vollrath, 7500 wasn’t shot like a typical movie, tackling a series of shots and scenes each day. Instead, Vollrath’s methodology had his cinematographer keeping the camera rolling for up to an hour for a single take, and the editing process involved chopping up and together chunks of 40-60 minute material. What’s more, while the script was very specific in its technical approach, working to be as accurate to real-world procedure as possible, much of the rest was kept open for improvisation from the actors. It led to a very different kind of schedule for the production, and required alternative communication methods, as Gordon-Levitt and Vollrath discuss in the video above.