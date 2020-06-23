The 10 Best Angela Bassett Movies, Ranked

10. Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018)

For much of Mission: Impossible - Fallout, you never really know where on which side of the spectrum Angela Bassett's CIA Intelligence Director Erika Sloane stands, and that's due mostly in part to the actresses' superb acting ability. When Ethan Hunt and the rest of the IMF team meet the cold and no-nonsense CIA chief, she gives the impression that she's, at best, trying to do away with the team, or at worst, is working for Solomon Lane. By the end of the movie, however, you see that Sloane is one of the good guys here, Hunt and company just needed to learn her trust.