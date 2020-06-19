Rebel Wilson Unveils Weight Loss, Says She Was Paid To ‘Stay Bigger’

View this post on Instagram

Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day...I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress...but good things are coming your way ????what are your goals this year? I’ll be honest with you guys - with my “Year of Health” mission I’m trying to get to 75kg’s and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year! Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant set backs - but I’m working hard x