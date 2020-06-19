Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Gym Responds To His Concerns About Masks

Leave a Comment
Gyms nationwide have started reopening their doors this month, but not without some extra safety precautions for members to keep in mind. Even at 72, Arnold Schwarzenegger regularly pumps iron at the famed Venice, California location of Gold’s Gym… and by “regularly,” we’re referring to the pre-pandemic days. The Total Recall actor recently attempted to return to his routine at the public gym until he found out about the mask policy.
Earlier this week, it was reported that Schwarzenegger will “stay clear” of Gold’s Gym after learning from the front desk that masks are not required for members to wear while working out. Arnold biked to the location on Tuesday, but quickly left after being informed of the guidelines. The gym responded with the following statement:
We love Arnold and completely respect his decision. We know that where to go and what to do as the country reopens is an important personal decision that everyone must make for themselves. For the safety of our members and team members who are comfortable returning to the gym, we've implemented a comprehensive, phased reopening plan with extensive sanitation, safety and physical distancing protocols in accordance with federal, state and local regulations. In accordance with Los Angeles County guidelines, at Gold's Gym Venice members are required to wear face masks when entering and exiting the gym. All team members are required to wear gloves and face masks as part of these protocols, and while we don't require members to wear face masks during their workout, we absolutely strongly encourage it.
Gold’s Gym expressed its support for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s decision to avoid the gym “until people start wearing masks on the floor or when there’s a vaccine,” but it will not be changing its policies in response, per Wonderwall. Members are being told to don masks when entering and leaving the premises, but the guidelines are lax when it comes to workout areas.
Arnold Schwarzenegger has been an avid voice for safety during the COVID-19 crisis, often taking it upon himself to post PSAs about staying safe at home. The actor’s age places him in the most susceptible age range to coronavirus complications. The Venice Gold’s Gym is one of the most famous hubs for bodybuilders to pack on muscle.
Lucky for Arnold Schwarzenegger, he has a home gym too and regularly takes bike rides around Los Angeles with his own “We’ll Be Back” mask on. He has personally donated $1 million to coronavirus relief and has been selling merchandise that benefits his non-profit organization After-School All-Stars. Check him out in Santa Monica:
This week, Arnold Schwarzenegger also signed on to produce and star in an animated series that pays tribute to Stan Lee’s legacy called Superhero Kindergarten. He also recently gave an empowering commencement speech to college graduates over Snapchat and is awaiting the arrival of his grandchild this summer. Journalist and author Katherine Schwarzenegger is married to Chris Pratt, and she's expecting their first child with the Jurassic World actor soon.
