Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Gym Responds To His Concerns About Masks

We love Arnold and completely respect his decision. We know that where to go and what to do as the country reopens is an important personal decision that everyone must make for themselves. For the safety of our members and team members who are comfortable returning to the gym, we've implemented a comprehensive, phased reopening plan with extensive sanitation, safety and physical distancing protocols in accordance with federal, state and local regulations. In accordance with Los Angeles County guidelines, at Gold's Gym Venice members are required to wear face masks when entering and exiting the gym. All team members are required to wear gloves and face masks as part of these protocols, and while we don't require members to wear face masks during their workout, we absolutely strongly encourage it.