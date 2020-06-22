Tenet: Christopher Nolan’s Description Of Robert Pattinson’s Character Teases More Twists

And of course, even everything that we see in Tenet is so odd that it's difficult to tell just what we'll be in for when the movie arrives. The film certainly plays with time, as we see time seemingly reversing itself in front of our eyes and things seem to be happening somewhat out of order. Christopher Nolan has stated plainly that time-travel is not part of Tenet, but it does seem that the manipulation of time is certainly part of what's going on here in some way.