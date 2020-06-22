Elon Musk Bluntly Denies The Alleged Threesome With Amber Heard In Johnny Depp Court Case

Leave a Comment
Johnny Depp is currently dealing with two separate court cases and more details related to those cases continue to drop. Recently, Amber Heard’s ex-boyfriend Elon Musk got pulled into the depositions related to Depp’s case against Heard after it was reported Musk had a “three-way affair” with Heard and her friend Cara Delevingne. Now Elon Musk has some blunt thoughts about the allegations.
But first, some backstory. As part of the depositions in the case Johnny Depp has pursued with Amber Heard following their divorce back in 2017, Josh Drew (who used to be married to Amber Heard’s reported best friend Raquel Pennington), said that Elon Musk had a threesome affair with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne in Johnny Depp’s own LA penthouse.
A separate report from a concierge alleged seeing what was possibly the two women and Elon Musk taking an elevator up to Johnny Depp’s suite in late 2016. Now, Musk is strongly denying that he had a threesome with the two women, telling Page Six:
Cara and I are friends, but we’ve never been intimate. She would confirm this. Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing. I don’t think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage! Regarding this lawsuit, I would recommend that everyone involved bury the hatchet and move on.
The news comes after Josh Drew alleged this threesome happened while Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were still married and together. Elon Musk has maintained that he did not begin a relationship with Heard until after she filed for divorce, which he has repeated in the statement above.
Elon Musk was first dragged into the court case earlier this year, though the alleged information regarding Cara Delevingne came to light later. Musk and Amber Heard made their relationship official in the spring of 2017 but had broken up already by August of that year. In 2018, Elon Musk began dating Grimes and the couple had a baby this year. Speaking of their relationship prior to the CEO dating Grimes, Heard said at the time it was difficult to breakup in the public eye, noting:
Being in the public eye means having to explain yourself to so many people, so much of the time. In this case, I'd like to remain more quiet. Although we have broken up, Elon and I care deeply for one another and remain close. Thank you for the continued support, respect, and privacy during these difficult, very human times.
It would be her second major breakup in the public eye after her divorce from Johnny Depp. In the past, both Heard and Cara Delevingne have been cited as friends and the former model and Carnival Row actress even stepped in to accept an award for her friend. Delevingne was also in a relationship shortly before this time, dating the musician St. Vincent into 2016. She later dated Ashley Benson before they broke up earlier this year.
Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Elon Musk has been in the news recently. The tech mogul also recently had a baby with Grimes and they gave their son a truly singular name: X Æ A-Xii. It was so notable, even Apple’s mom Gwyneth Paltrow had an A+ comment after the announcement was made. I’m not sure I’d want to be in the news for a baby name, but an alleged three-way affair is arguably even wilder. You can’t say 2020 hasn’t been an interesting year.