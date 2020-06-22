Into The Unknown: The Making Of Frozen II Trailer For Disney+ Shares Intense Fandom And ‘High Expectations'’

Leave a Comment
Movie sequels are often difficult to get off of the ground and even when they do move forward it’s often hard to top or even equal the magic of a first movie. Which is why expectations were so high when Disney, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Anderson and a whole slew of animators signed on to create Frozen II. Now, the quite magical process has been detailed in Into The Unknown: The Making Of Frozen II.
The upcoming project is heading to Disney+ shortly and will follow a slew of collaborators as they made the recent musical movie come to life over a period of several years. This includes everyone from people who worked on Frozen to others who were doing tasks like “animating Anna for the first time.” You can hear from them all with the first look trailer below.
In the past, Disney and Pixar features have often featured a lot of bonus features to peruse, which means we know what early animation renderings look like and what celebrities like Josh Gad or Kristen Bell look like when they are recording in a booth. In fact, Frozen II was no exception in regards to its bonus features, but unlike those, this new Disney+ documentary looks to be more in depth.
The other great news is given the dearth of brand new TV content, the release for Into The Unknown should be pretty timely. Disney has shared the upcoming "Making of" documentary will be available shortly, starting on June 26.
More to come.