The New Spongebob Movie Is Skipping Theaters And Heading To Streaming

When we began 2020, The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run looked like it was going to be one of the many animated experiences audiences would get to marvel at on the big screen. There was even a 3D release planned for this threequel to the Spongebob Squarepants movie saga. However, thanks to current events, a lot of family friendly films have found themselves going to VOD, and this film is no exception. Are ya’ ready, kids? Because The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run is headed to a small screen near you!