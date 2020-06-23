Netflix's Extraction Producer Charged With Sexual Assault And Kidnapping

With Guillod claiming his innocence these cases certainly are on their way to trial. With the delays that court systems around the country have seen due to the pandemic, it could be some time before these charges ever actually see the inside of a courtroom. This case is far from over. Anybody with information, or further accusations against Guillod is being encouraged to contact the Santa Barbara County Sherriff's Office, which implies that there's a feeling there could be more potential victims out there. If so, we could see more charges filed before this is over.