Surprise, Chicken Run’s Sequel Is Heading To Streaming

Aardman Animations has been wanting to put Chicken Run 2 into development for a while now, but it seems like progress has been slow. Reports of a sequel came out a couple of years ago, and it sounded like back then they wanted to go full steam ahead with production. While it’s unknown at this point who of the old cast will return, we do know one voice actor won’t be returning—Mel Gibson. According to The Wrap, Mel Gibson will not be asked to return and the part of Rocky will be recast, seemingly in response to his controversial history.