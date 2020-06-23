Adult Film Star Ron Jeremy Charged With Multiple Sexual Assaults

Leave a Comment
To audiences far and wide, adult film star Ron Jeremy has been a legendary fixture in pop culture, with his movie career in films adult and mainstream making him a near household name. That name has now been invoked in connection to some seriously heinous crimes, as Jeremy has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault, spanning back to six years ago.
Per an announcement by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, the charges in question directed against Jeremy, whose actual name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, stem from several encounters where he had reportedly forced himself on victims between 2014 and 2017. Bail is being recommended to be set at $6.6 million, and if convicted, Ron Jeremy could see a “maximum sentence of 90 years to life in state prison.”
At the moment, this case has been filed for a warrant, while being listed as still under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. This isn’t the first major case of this sort brought against Ron Jeremy, as back in 2018, the actor who has been seen in films like Ghostbusters and The Boondock Saints was previously investigated upon claims of sexual battery. That investigation yielded no charges, but this most recent volley of accusations apparently have enough weight for an arraignment to have taken place this afternoon.
While his primary claim to fame has been as a prolific adult film entertainer, Jeremy has dabbled not only in the world of film, but he’s also been seen on television. With appearances on shows like Chappelle’s Show, and even some reality TV gigs on shows like The Surreal Life, the mid-aughts saw Ron Jeremy making some moves towards greater fame. Providing further comment on this particular subject was Rolling Stone writer EJ Dickson, the journalist who had previously shed some light on earlier allegations of misconduct on the part of Ron Jeremy. Sharing that original article, Dickson responded to the news today with the following:
The timing on this case is rather interesting, considering it was only a couple of days ago that both Ansel Elgort and Justin Bieber have both come under fire for alleged misconduct themselves. Though, in the case of Bieber, there were actual receipts brought into play to debunk a particular claim against his accuser. Whether there are further investigations into these matters or not, the fact still remains that there are some stories coming to light that will require the utmost attention to dispel.
In Ron Jeremy’s case, it looks like this could be a particular scenario where legal proceedings will be involved, which could have some serious ramifications if they pan out with a particular result. When more details break on this particular case, we here at CinemaBlend will report back with updates as to where things stand.