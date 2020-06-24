Could The Flash Movie Actually Set Up Batman Beyond?

However, it doesn’t look like a Thomas Wayne Batman appearance is in the cards for The Flash, according to The Wrap reporter Umberto Gonzalez, who dropped the Michael Keaton news. Instead, Keaton’s Batman will fill the role of the older Caped Crusader in this Flashpoint adaptation. And just to be clear, this would not be Keaton playing an older version of Ben Affleck’s Batman; he would be reprising the same Batman we saw in 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns, a.k.a. the Burtonverse. The events of Batman Forever and Batman & Robin (which saw Val Kilmer and George Clooney playing the shadowy hero, respectively) would also be ignored, so we’d be learning what Keaton’s Batman has been up to since he crossed paths with Catwoman and The Penguin.