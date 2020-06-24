Netflix New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming In July 2020

Leave a Comment
June 2020 was a pretty stellar month for Netflix's streaming library, with old favorites and new titles coming out in force to start summer proper off right. So July 2020 has a bit of a hard act to follow when it comes to bringing that same sort of energy to the table, especially when the reopening of theatrical venues is still being worked out on the wider scale. Thankfully, Netflix's titles for this upcoming month have not only come to play, it's a crop that could win some people's hearts all over again. If you're looking to see what came to the platform in June, the complete line up will be provided below. But if you're ready to see what the future holds, here's what's headed your way in July!
Week of July 1
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY – 7/1/20
Deadwind: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 7/1/20
Say I Do - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 7/1/20
Under the Riccione Sun - NETFLIX FILM – 7/1/20
Unsolved Mysteries - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 7/1/20
#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories – 7/1/20
A Bridge Too Far – 7/1/20
A Thousand Words – 7/1/20
A Touch of Green: Season 1 – 7/1/20
A Walk to Remember – 7/1/20
Abby Hatcher: Season 1 – 7/1/20
Airplane! – 7/1/20
Ali – 7/1/20
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm – 7/1/20
Charlotte's Web – 7/1/20
Clash of the Titans (1981) – 7/1/20
Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2 – 7/1/20
Cloud Atlas – 7/1/20
David Foster: Off the Record – 7/1/20
Definitely, Maybe – 7/1/20
Delta Farce – 7/1/20
Donnie Brasco – 7/1/20
Double Jeopardy – 7/1/20
Fiddler on the Roof – 7/1/20
Frida – 7/1/20
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry – 7/1/20
Killing Hasselhoff – 7/1/20
Kingdom: Season 1-3 – 7/1/20
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events – 7/1/20
Mean Streets – 7/1/20
Million Dollar Baby – 7/1/20
Paranormal Activity – 7/1/20
Patriots Day – 7/1/20
Poltergeist – 7/1/20
Quest for Camelot – 7/1/20
Red Riding Hood (2011) – 7/1/20
Schindler's List – 7/1/20
Sleepless in Seattle – 7/1/20
Sleepy Hollow – 7/1/20
Spaceballs – 7/1/20
Splice – 7/1/20
Stand and Deliver – 7/1/20
Stardust – 7/1/20
Starsky & Hutch – 7/1/20
Sucker Punch – 7/1/20
Swordfish – 7/1/20
The Art of War – 7/1/20
The Devil's Advocate – 7/1/20
The F**k-It List – 7/1/20
The Firm – 7/1/20
The Karate Kid – 7/1/20
The Karate Kid Part II – 7/1/20
The Karate Kid Part III – 7/1/20
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! – 7/1/20
The Town – 7/1/20
The Witches – 7/1/20
This Christmas – 7/1/20
Total Recall (1990) – 7/1/20
Trotro – 7/1/20
Winchester – 7/1/20
Thiago Ventura: POKAS - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL – 7/2/20
Warrior Nun - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 7/2/20
The Baby-Sitters Club - NETFLIX FAMILY – 7/3/20
Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 7/3/20
Desperados - NETFLIX FILM – 7/3/20
JU-ON: Origins - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 7/3/20
Southern Survival - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 7/3/20
Week of July 5
ONLY – 7/5/20
A Kid from Coney Island – 7/6/20
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax – 7/7/20
The Long Dumb Road – 7/8/20
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 7/8/20
Stateless - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 7/8/20
Was It Love? - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 7/8/20
Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1 – 7/8/20
Japan Sinks: 2020 - NETFLIX ANIME – 7/9/20
The Protector: Season 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 7/9/20
The Claudia Kishi Club - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 7/10/20
Down to Earth with Zac Efron - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 7/10/20
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space - NETFLIX FAMILY – 7/10/20
Hello Ninja: Season 3 - NETFLIX FAMILY – 7/10/20
O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 7/10/20
The Old Guard - NETFLIX FILM – 7/10/20
The Twelve - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 7/10/20
Week of July 12
The Business of Drugs - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 7/14/20
On est ensemble (We Are One) - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 7/14/20
Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL – 7/14/20
Dark Desire - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 7/15/20
Gli Infedeli (The Players) - NETFLIX FILM – 7/15/20
Skin Decision: Before and After - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 7/15/20
Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2 – 7/15/20
Fatal Affair - NETFLIX FILM – 7/16/20
Indian Matchmaking - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 7/16/20
MILF - NETFLIX FILM – 7/16/20
Pride & Prejudice (2005) – 7/16/20
Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 7/17/20
Cursed - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 7/17/20
Funan – 7/17/20
Gigantosaurus: Season 1 – 7/18/20
The Notebook – 7/18/20
Week of July 19
The Last Dance – 7/19/20
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love - NETFLIX FAMILY – 7/20/20
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 7/21/20
Ip Man 4: The Finale – 7/21/20
Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL – 7/21/20
Street Food: Latin America - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 7/21/20
61 – 7/22/20
Fear City: New York vs The Mafia - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 7/22/20
Love on the Spectrum - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 7/22/20
Norsemen: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 7/22/20
The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion – 7/22/20
Signs - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 7/22/20
Spotlight – 7/22/20
The Larva Island Movie - NETFLIX FAMILY – 7/23/20
¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 7/24/20
Animal Crackers - NETFLIX FILM – 7/24/20
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing - NETFLIX FAMILY – 7/24/20
In the Dark: Season 2 – 7/24/20
The Kissing Booth 2 - NETFLIX FILM – 7/24/20
Ofrenda a la tormenta - NETFLIX FILM – 7/24/20
Week of July 26
Banana Split – 7/26/20
Shameless (U.S.): Season 10 – 7/26/20
Jeopardy!: Collection 6 – 7/28/20
Last Chance U: Laney - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 7/28/20
The Hater - NETFLIX FILM – 7/29/20
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 7/29/20
Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie – 7/30/20
Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy - NETFLIX ANIME – 7/30/20
Get Even - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 7/31/20
Latte and the Magic Waterstone - NETFLIX FAMILY – 7/31/20
Seriously Single - NETFLIX FILM – 7/31/20
The Speed Cubers - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 7/31/20
Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 7/31/20
The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 7/31/20
Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 7/31/20
July TBD
ARASHI's Diary -Voyage (Ep. 9 &10) - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Netflix’s Movie Highlights For July 2020
As if to prepare Cobra Kai fans for the fact that the streaming series is making Netflix its brand new home, the first three The Karate Kid movies will be headed to Netflix in the next month. Whether you need to watch them again, or for the first time, you'll be covered for journeying through Daniel-san's origin story. Meanwhile, another Netflix original, The Old Guard, sees combat imagined in a much different way. Centered on a band of immortals, led by Charlize Theron, the comic adaptation shows her leading a newly minted immortal (KiKi Layne) into becoming a fighting force of her own. Last, but not least, The Notebook is coming back to the fold yet again. Prepare accordingly, and don't underestimate your tissue supply's fortitude.
Netflix’s TV Highlights For July 2020
The TV side of the aisle provides some pretty adventurous excitement in its own right in Netflix's July lineup. Rebooting the iconic children's literature franchise The Babysitters Club for a new generation, a brand new cast of actors will inhabit the roles of Ann M. Martin's legendary Scholastic novel series, leaving their own mark on this storied property. Though if you prefer a family with a little more of a superpowered edge, Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy is finally headed to Netflix's streaming subscribers in July 2020! It may have been a bit of a wait, but if anyone says they understand the concept of time any better than the Hargreeves family, they're lying to you. And if you've still got some left over tissues from watching The Notebook, hand them to the sports fan in the room, as the smash hit docuseries The Last Dance takes its first bow since its debut run on ESPN.
Just when you thought it was safe to leave the couch, Netflix has lined up a July for subscribers to remember in 2020! (And if you're into the whole crying thing, A Walk To Remember is going to be available too!) But until August 2020's lineup is revealed, please make sure to stream responsibly, and check the schedule often as these titles are subject to change and availability.