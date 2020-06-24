Netflix New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming In July 2020

Netflix’s TV Highlights For July 2020

The TV side of the aisle provides some pretty adventurous excitement in its own right in Netflix's July lineup. Rebooting the iconic children's literature franchise The Babysitters Club for a new generation, a brand new cast of actors will inhabit the roles of Ann M. Martin's legendary Scholastic novel series, leaving their own mark on this storied property. Though if you prefer a family with a little more of a superpowered edge, Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy is finally headed to Netflix's streaming subscribers in July 2020! It may have been a bit of a wait, but if anyone says they understand the concept of time any better than the Hargreeves family, they're lying to you. And if you've still got some left over tissues from watching The Notebook, hand them to the sports fan in the room, as the smash hit docuseries The Last Dance takes its first bow since its debut run on ESPN.