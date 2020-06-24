Spider-Man Star Zendaya Explains How Endgame’s Secrets Were Hidden While Filming Far From Home

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine at this point, with every single installment in Phase Three being a critical and box office success. This includes Spider-Man: Far From Home, which was the final installment in the Infinity Saga. The movie revealed how the world has recovered since Avengers: Endgame, with Peter Parker mourning the loss of Tony Stark/ Iron Man. And MJ actress Zendaya recently revealed how the sequel was filmed while not actually revealing the contents of Endgame.
Spider-Man: Far From Home was set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, which saw heroes fall and half the galaxy's life blip back into existence. But the sequel was filming before Endgame hit theaters, with most of the cast in the dark regarding Far From Home's context in the larger shared universe. Zendaya recently spoke to that dynamic while appearing in her second Marvel blockbuster, saying:
And there’s so many secrets, and half of the script you can’t even read because there’s too many spoilers for, at the time, Endgame and all these other things. It’s like, you don’t really know what you’re doing. It’s just so big that you’re like, ‘I’m just going to figure it out as I go.’
Well, that's one way of working. Marvel Studios is known for its tight security, in hopes of preserving movies' secrets until each installment arrives in theaters. This process usually involved keeping the cast in the dark, and limited how much of the script is available. Tom Holland himself has gotten a similar treatment, so it should come as no surprise that Zendaya's script didn't include some of the more sensitive pages.
Zenadaya's comments come from her recently conversation with Pose star MJ Rodriguez for Variety. While the two actresses shared stories about their respective careers, the conversation eventually turned to Zendaya's time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Euphoria star helped to peel back the curtain on the MCU, and show some of less glamorous sides of playing Spider-Man's love interest MJ.
Throughout Spider-Man: Far From Home, MJ slowly realizes that Peter Parker is Spider-Man/ Night monkey, but her action isn't focused much on The Blip or Iron Man's death in Avengers: Endgame. As such, the pages that related to the previous Avengers flick were left out of Zendaya's script, allowing the actress to be surprised like the rest of us in theaters.
It should be interesting to see what comes next for Zendaya's MJ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Far From Home's mid-credits scene showed J. Jonah Jameson revealing Peter's identity as Spider-Man, which should change the way her relationship with the young hero functions. I'm eager to see if she gets more involved in the crime fighting aspect of Peter's life in the Spider-Man threequel. But we'll just have to wait and see what Marvel Studios has in store in Phases Four and Five.
Marvel Studios' untitled third Spider-Man movie is currently expected to arrive in theaters on November 5th, 2021.