Looks Like The Matrix 4 Has Resumed Filming

Notably, The Matrix 4 isn’t the only production resuming filming. The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, has geared back up into production as well as Avatar 2. These sets are all outside of the United States, and must undergo rigorous safety procedures.

Originally, rumors of a new Matrix move swirled around the internet, and many thought it might be a full on reboot. To set the record straight, writer Zak Penn shot those rumors down on Twitter. The Matrix 4 won’t be a remake or a reboot, but a continuation of the The Matrix trilogy.