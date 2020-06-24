Ava Trailer: Watch Jessica Chastain's Badass Assassin Fight Colin Farrell

After this we're introduced to the other major players in Ava's story. Colin Farrell's Simon is the organization's boss, and has concerns over Ava's style and penchant for crossing lines while on the job. Her mentor advocates for her, to no avail. Eventually tension boil over, as the assassin continues to talk to her victims and find out why they've got hits on them. And as a result, she goes from becoming an ally to a target.