Ava Trailer: Watch Jessica Chastain's Badass Assassin Fight Colin Farrell

The entertainment industry is in a unique place, as theaters are slowly reopening and allowing the release of new movies. All eyes are on which projects will help reinvigorate the movies, including certain movies that were pushed back from their original release date. While Marvel fans are eager to see Black Widow start Phase Four of the MCU, there's another female spy movie coming this fall as well. Namely, Tate Taylor's Ava, starring Jessica Chastain and Colin Farrell. And now that movie's first trailer has arrived.
Director Tate Taylor is best known for his work on The Girl on the Train and The Help, and is now turning his vision on a more action-oriented genre. Ava focuses on the title character played by Jessica Chastain, who is a world-class assassin working for a powerful entity. But eventually her dangerous employers turn against her, forcing her into an epic battle for her life. You can check out the first trailer for Ava below.
Pretty exciting stuff right? Director Tate Taylor assembled a strong cast to help make Ava into a reality, and it looks like the upcoming blockbuster will feature plenty of brutal action sequences. Almost all of which will feature Jessica Chastain, in perhaps her most badass role yet. Let's break down exactly what we're being shown in Ava's first trailer.
The above trailer opens on Jessica Chastain's character on a job, and rocking a sweet blonde haircut. She picks up her target Peter (Fantastic Four's Ioan Gruffudd) at the airport, and proceeds to pull over and get to know him in the backseat. Unfortunately for Peter, she was sent there to kill him, and quickly assassinates him before snatching her wig off. Well hello, Ava.
After this we're introduced to the other major players in Ava's story. Colin Farrell's Simon is the organization's boss, and has concerns over Ava's style and penchant for crossing lines while on the job. Her mentor advocates for her, to no avail. Eventually tension boil over, as the assassin continues to talk to her victims and find out why they've got hits on them. And as a result, she goes from becoming an ally to a target.
Jessica Chastain's title character is at the heart of Ava's first trailer, and it looks like the upcoming action thriller will give us a deep dive into her psyche. Ava's inner conflict is shown as she's torn between her life of killing and having personal relationships. Common appears as a love interest for the character, who will no doubt be in danger by even associating with Ava.
This first trailer for Ava features a ton of action sequences. There will be the use of both artillery and extensive hand-to-hand combat, which no doubt required a ton of training fro the cast, in particular Jessica Chastain. The character will likely rack up an impressive body count throughout the movie's 96-minute runtime, and I'm eager to see what narrative twists and turns accompany the action.
Tate Taylor assembled a strong cast to bring Ava to life. While Jessica Chastain will share most of the spotlight by playing the deadly title character, she'll be joined by the likes of Colin Farrell, Common, the great Geena Davis, John Malkovich, Booksmart actress Diana Silvers, and Fantastic Four's Ioan Gruffudd. And smart money says they won't all make it out of the movie's runtime alive.
Ava is currently expected to hit theaters on September 25th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.