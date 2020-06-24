Netflix’s The Old Guard Clip Features Charlize Theron Kicking Ass On A Plane

As it turns out, some of the action scenes and stunts pushed Charlize Theron to the limit on The Old Guard. She sustained a nasty injury by tearing a tendon in her left thumb. Despite that, she continued filming, showing a total commitment to her role. And if this clip is any indication, that work was worth it. This isn’t the only time Charlize Theron was injured because of a role, either. While training for Atomic Blonde, she cracked the teeth in the back of her mouth and had to undergo surgery because of it.