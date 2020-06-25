365 Days Viewers On TikTok Just Found Out About Netflix's Love And Are Recording The Best Reactions

TikTok reactions can sometimes be pretty solid, and while this one works for me, I also really enjoy how she compares Love to the movie 365 Days. Other than the sexual intensity, the two movies really have nothing tonally in common and Love is more of an arthouse flick whereas 365 Days is not. But this does seem to be starting a trend of people recording their reactions to Love’s opening scene, which is only one of many sex scenes in the film. This obviously has prompted some other people to check out what all of the hullabaloo is about including this similar video: