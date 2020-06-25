Reviews For Will Ferrell’s New Eurovision Netflix Movie Are In, See What Critics Are Saying

From a plot standpoint, EuroVision should be a slam dunk as it uses the easy formula of the competition movie, but Ferrell and co-writer Andrew Steele pile way too much stuff into the movie. There’s too much of Lars and Sigrit coming together and breaking apart, and the problem with the pacing issues affect the film because a story like this requires momentum. If you’re making a movie about pop music, your film needs to be poppy, and EuroVision frequently drags. There are long scenes where the jokes aren’t landing and the characters aren’t developing, and the film stops dead in its tracks, which isn’t great since we know where this kind of film is going.