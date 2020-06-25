Why Jon Stewart Needed Steve Carell To Make Irresistible Work

In Irresistible, Steve Carell plays Gary Zimmer, a Democratic strategist hoping to improve the Democratic Party’s standing in rural areas by helping a retired veteran become mayor of a small town. And by the looks of the trailer, this task will become more difficult than he imagined as his efforts grab the attention of Republican strategists hoping to stop him.

As a comedian that routinely lampooned politics on The Daily Show, Jon Stewart seems to be leaning into his comedic strengths in this sophomore effort, and hoping Steve Carell’s strengths can bolster the movie as well. However, by the looks of some of the reviews, it may not be enough.