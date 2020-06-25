How Wonder Woman 3 Has Been Impacted By The Health Crisis, According To Patty Jenkins

The world is certainly quite different than from how we began 2020, what with the pandemic and an assortment of other events. So I can’t blame Patty Jenkins for wanting to take a step back for a period of time from Wonder Woman 3 so she can take in the full gravity of everything that’s happening. That way, whenever she is ready to resume work, she can allow her experiences and the aftermath of this craziness to guide her with further developing the story.