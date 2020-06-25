How Wonder Woman 3 Has Been Impacted By The Health Crisis, According To Patty Jenkins

Leave a Comment
Moviegoers have had to wait longer than expected to see Wonder Woman 1984 on the big screen, but director and co-writer Patty Jenkins is already knee-deep into planning Diana of Themyscira’s next theatrical adventure… or at least, she was. While Wonder Woman 3 is still happening, the filmmaker has decided to temporarily stop working on the threequel due to the global health crisis.
Here’s what Patty Jenkins recently had to say about the status of Wonder Woman 3:
I’ve really hit the pause button. Because the truth is, where that plotline was coming from was our state of being six months ago. And so I want to make sure that I’m totally absorbing whatever the result of this pandemic is.
The world is certainly quite different than from how we began 2020, what with the pandemic and an assortment of other events. So I can’t blame Patty Jenkins for wanting to take a step back for a period of time from Wonder Woman 3 so she can take in the full gravity of everything that’s happening. That way, whenever she is ready to resume work, she can allow her experiences and the aftermath of this craziness to guide her with further developing the story.
That’s not to say that Wonder Woman 3 will see Diana directly dealing with the health crisis, but considering that the character’s next movie will be set in the present day rather than another period piece, it’s possible that it could indirectly affect the events that unfold. Patty Jenkins inferred as much later in her interview with Total Film, saying:
We’re not starting to work on that movie right away. I’m hoping to do this Amazon movie before we do the third Wonder Woman. And I may not do either of them. You never know what will happen in this world, you know? But yes, I think the plotline will stay very similar, probably. But I want to make sure it’s influenced by all of this.
While Patty Jenkins will leave directing duties on that Amazons movie to someone else, she’ll still be integrally involved in its development as an executive producer. Jenkins revealed that the spinoff was in the works last December, although no plot details have been revealed yet, including whether it’ll be set in the past, present or future, or if it’ll include any familiar characters from the Wonder Woman movies.
As for Wonder Woman 3, considering how critically and commercially successful Wonder Woman was in 2017, and all the buzz surrounding Wonder Woman 1984, fingers crossed that Jenkins at least decides to sit back in the director’s chair, if only so she can be one of the few filmmakers to helm an entire superhero trilogy.
We here at CinemaBlend will provide you with more important updates concerning Wonder Woman 3 as they roll in. For now, Wonder Woman 1984 has been rescheduled for October 2, and be sure to look through our DC movies guide to learn what else is coming up in this corner of the superhero movie genre.