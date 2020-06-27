25 Current Favorite Candidates For The New James Bond Include Idris Elba, Female 007s And More

Sam Heughan (5/1)

As fast as you can say the word Outlander, Sam Heughan’s name seems to come up in any sort of talk surrounding any potential future 007 action. Part of that is because the man himself has been pushing for the throne himself, but honestly, it’s hard to not see him as a high ranking contender. Even in the higher age range at 40 years old, the man has the looks and the attitude needed to play James Bond, and he is very comfortable with action and emotion as Scottish heartthrob Jamie Fraser. Plus, it helps that the idea kind of took shape in people’s heads after his tuxedoed appearance in The Spy Who Dumped Me, so this isn’t a total surprise.