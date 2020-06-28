Captain America's Best Moments In The MCU, Ranked

6. Passing The Shield (Avengers: Endgame)

However, a twist that even the most obsessive Marvel Comics readers could not predict was at the stunning conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, in which Sam Wilson, Bucky, and Bruce Banner expect Steve Rogers to come back from a time jump to return the Infinity Stones having not changed a bit, but instead find him sitting on a park bench, aged more than 70 years and wearing a wedding ring.

Sam expresses his congratulations, but reveals his disappointment to live in a world without Captain America, at which point Rogers assures him he will not have to by giving him his shield. While Falcon becoming Cap is canon, the reason the film provides for his succession serves as a beautiful send-off for Rogers, allowing him the life with Peggy (Hayley Atwell) he deserved.