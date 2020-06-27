Hayley Atwell's Training For Mission: Impossible 7 Includes Homages To Disney's Frozen

Leave a Comment
Hayley Atwell is going to be in Mission: Impossible. Is it 2021 yet? We can’t wait. Now, it hasn’t been too long since we saw her MCU character get her happily ever after with Chris Evans’ Captain America, but it’s been a big hot minute since we’ve seen her kick ass on the big screen. The Agent Carter actress is currently training hard with her co-stars at a distance, and she’s taking inspiration from Frozen’s Queen Elsa. Take a look:
Ok, this is incredible. Hayley showed off this “icy ensemble” to Instagram, which she’s wearing in tribute to the Disney protagonist, as she gets into shape for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 with fellow MCU star Pom Klementieff and “White Widow” Vanessa Kirby. The women assembled over video chat with celebrity trainer Sam Eastwood ahead of Christopher McQuarrie’s film resuming production this fall.
We still don’t know a ton about who Hayley Atwell is playing in the next Mission: Impossible films alongside Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt, Simon Pegg’s Benji Dunn, Ving Rhames’ Luther Stickell and Rebecca Ferguson’s Ilsa Faust, but she’s definitely going to be an active and key character. She’s already learned her way around a knife for the undisclosed role Pegg has called “proper Matrix shit” and the films’ director has teased this:
You got to find ways to evolve those characters, but not so much that they cease to be those characters, that they lose their familiarity and their continuity. Now in this one, we’ve found something really, really great for the core team, and what I can tell you is that they then encounter this other destructive force of nature in the form of Hayley.
We’re also seriously curious if Hayley Atwell will be sharing the screen with Guradian of the Galaxy’s Mantis and Vanessa Kirby, who she called her “sisters” in the recent post. Atwell and Klementieff’s new characters will be joined by the addition of her Agent Carter co-star Shea Whigham.
Mission: Impossible 7 was set to start shooting in Italy back in March but was quickly shut down due to global health concerns. Months later, and the films, which are being shot back-to-back, have been delayed to November 2021 and 2022. The production is now eyeing to get back to work in September if it’s safe to do so by that time. With this, Atwell and her female co-stars have the challenge to stay in shape for months to come.
Although Hayley Atwell’s journey as Peggy Carter came to a “fitting end” according to the actress and she has no plans to reprise the role any time soon, her love interest on ABC’s Agent Carter recently came back for the final season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Mark your calendars for Mission: Impossible 7, which is coming on November 19, 2021, and stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more news on the project in the meantime.