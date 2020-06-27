Hayley Atwell's Training For Mission: Impossible 7 Includes Homages To Disney's Frozen

View this post on Instagram

For today’s training for Mission: Impossible I paid homage to Frozen in this Icy ensemble and kept at a safe distance from @sameastwoodtraining which was tricky because she smells so good... but I was far too far away from my sister @pom.klementieff and even further from our spirit sister @vanessa__kirby I love You I love You I love You. Breathing it all in and letting it all go. #letitgo?? #letitgosowecanbeginagaintomorrow #exerciseformindandbod #missionimpossiblemovie