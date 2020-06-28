New Hamilton Trailer Reintroduces Fans To The Musical Ahead Of Disney+ Premiere

Leave a Comment
With Hamilton’s premiere on Disney+ less than a week away, the anticipation for musical’s release is at an all-time high. With this, one would assume that fans couldn’t get any more excited than they already are. Well now, Disney+ has released a new trailer for the production, and it’s sure to give fans all of the feels.
The new Hamiton trailer, which contains only music, takes viewers through some of the biggest moments from the Broadway play and should stoke up some memories for those who’ve had the privilege of seeing it live. Check it out for yourself down below:
One can’t help but get goosebumps when seeing Lin-Manuel Miranda and the rest of the original cast reprising their roles from the original Broadway production. That’s one of the biggest draws specially filmed version and, from what we’ve seen so far, it’s certainly not letting us down.
The reveal of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Disney teaming up for a production of Hamilton came as a shock to many, and production itself came along quite quickly. Apparently, the production was shot over the course of three days. As a result of this hard work, the play will be able to be viewed in its entirety, with the exception of a few expletives.
Originally announced to be hitting the big screen next fall, Disney surprisingly opted to move up the release date and bring it to Disney+ for streaming. With so many remaining inside during the global health crisis, this could ensure that the musical gets plenty of eyes on it when it’s released.
The move, and the decision to record a new performance of Hamilton has been met with positive responses from fans of the critically acclaimed musical. The show’s actual cast has also proven to be excited about the Disney+ launch, though even Lin-Manuel Miranda couldn’t believe that everything actually came together. Also, Daveed Diggs, who’s happy about the release, had to admit that the prospect of actually seeing himself perform in the musical is a bit daunting.
Nevertheless, fans should be more than welcoming of Diggs and his co-stars when they make their Disney+ debuts. It does without saying that Hamilton affected the pop culture lexicon in a major way. This, paired with the cast’s proven talents, should allow the musical to bring in some major success for the streaming service.
Disney+’s Hamilton may be getting closer, but that hasn’t made the wait any easier. In fact, now that we’re in the homestretch, the wait actually feels a bit longer. But based on what we’ve seen, it can certainly be said that the waiting will not be in vain, and fans will soon be singing along to “Alexander Hamilton” again before they know it.
Hamilton is set to premiere on Disney+ on July 3.