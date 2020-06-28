Sam Neill Talks Reuniting With Original Jurassic Park Cast As Dominion Heads Back Into Production

We are about to begin again and I should be in the United Kingdom all things being equal in a couple of weeks. And we’re gonna be at Pinewood working under very strict protocols. We’ll be breaking new ground, in fact. I think we’re the first big film to get back into production and it’s going to be very interesting to see the process. I’m very excited about it. It’s going to be a terrific film. I’m so much looking forward to meeting my old friends again.