Beyonce’s New Film Based On The Lion King’s Music Has A Stunning Trailer And A Release Date

Between Black is King and Hamilton we have a pair of musical films from diverse creators that aren't exactly the first thing you think of when you think of Disney or the Disney+ streaming service. While they're not outside of the "family friendly" home that Disney has occupied from the beginning, they are a bit more grown up, and will certainly appeal to a potentially different audience than many Disney products. Disney+ was always going to be attractive to the core Disney fan audience, but by adding content like this the service has the potential to draw in a much larger audience. Of course, for that to work long term, we will need to see even more additions to Disney+ that look like this, but that's not a bad thing.