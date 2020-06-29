You'll Finally Be Able To Watch The Greatest Showman On Streaming And Soon

Leave a Comment
While most people know Hugh Jackman best for playing Wolverine over nearly two decades, ever since its release in late 2017, The Greatest Showman has become one of the most prominent credits on Jackman’s resume. On the off chance you haven’t seen the musical feature chronicling Jackman’s P.T. Barnum forming his famous circus, you’re in luck, as the movie is headed to Disney+ soon.
While The Greatest Showman has been available as an online add-on for cable subscribers who get FX, the movie heading to Disney+ marks the first time it’s been thrown onto a major streaming service. The Greatest Showman will hit the Mouse House platform on Friday, August 14, the same day that Ant-Man and the Wasp finally arrives, at which point all the MCU movies except for The Incredible Hulk, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home can be streamed to your heart’s content on Disney+.
First entering development in 2009, The Greatest Showman (which was originally envisioned as a Broadway production) was finally released in theaters on December 20, 2017. Although met with mixed reviews from professional critics, it developed a huge fan following (it has an 86% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes) and was a commercial success, raking in approximately $435 million worldwide off a reported $84 million budget. Following its initial theatrical release, the movie briefly returned to big screens as a sing-a-long experience.
In addition to Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman’s cast included Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, among many others. Last September, Jackman revealed that a sequel was in development, although whether or not The Greatest Showman 2 will get the official green light remains to be seen.
The Greatest Showman’s addition to Disney+ is part of the service’s newly-announced “Summer Movies Night.” Along with the Hugh Jackman-led feature and Ant-Man and the Wasp, here are the other flicks that are being added to Disney+ every Friday between now and the beginning of September:
Hamilton - July 3
The Mighty Ducks - July 3
X-Men: Days of Future Past - July 10
Solo: A Star Wars Story - July 10
X-Men: Apocalypse - July 17
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales - July 24
Incredibles 2 - July 31
X-Men - August 7
The Peanuts Movie - August 7
Beauty and the Beast (2017) - August 21
Fantastic Four (2005) - August 28
Alice Through the Looking Glass - August 28
The Wolverine - September 4
You can also check out the below video advertising the addition of these movies in frenzied fashion.
As for Hugh Jackman, he most recently starred as Fran Tassone in Bad Education and can be seen next year in the sci-fi movie Reminiscence. He’s also made it quite clear that he won’t play Wolverine again, so expect a new actor to bring the character to life whenever the X-Men are incorporated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more updates concerning Disney+, which you can sign up for now. As for what’s expected to head to theaters later this year, you can find that information in our 2020 release schedule.