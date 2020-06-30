Will Invisible Man Get A Sequel? Here’s The Latest From Elisabeth Moss

Leave a Comment
One of the sneakily big wins for Universal this year was Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man, which proved to audiences and the studio that classic movie monsters could still scare in Hollywood’s modern horror landscape. Made off a stick-thin budget of $7 million, the timely thriller was a huge hit. So what’s stopping an Invisible Man 2 from becoming in the works? Elisabeth Moss recently said this:
Look, if people want it that’s kind of a big part of what we need in order to do it. So put the word out there that YOU want it and then I’ll help!
The star of The Invisible Man sounds like she’d be into reprising her role as Cecilia Kass for a sequel, but it might take a bit more word of mouth in order for Universal to give the green light to another film. Elisabeth Moss told Bloody Disgusting that more fan participation could buff up chances for a sequel. So there you have it, tell your friends about Invisible Man and have more public conversations about it.
Considering Universal’s behind-the-scenes moves since the success of The Invisible Man, it wouldn’t be a surprise to me if a sequel starts development. Since the film’s release, the studio has been cooking up a number of modern takes on classic movie monsters. Ryan Gosling pitched a new take on The Wolfman in the vein of Nightcrawler that he will star in, The Invitation’s Karyn Kusama is rebooting Dracula, and the script is finished on a modern version of Bride of Frankenstein, among other announced horror projects.
On the other hand, will Universal decide to stick with a standalone format for its movie monster properties to avoid audience fatigue in a franchise driven industry? Only time will tell. The Invisible Man writer/director Leigh Whannell told CinemaBlend back in February:
Maybe. I’m so superstitious about movies that I block out any thoughts of the sequel. I figure the time I’m allowed to think about sequels or any continuation of the story is after the original film’s come out and the world at large has decided what they make of it. Because I feel like there’d be nothing more deflating than planning a sequel in your mind, only for the original film to belly flop. And then all of sudden you’re like ‘Well there goes all those plans.’ So I try to block it out, squash it down, never think of it. You’ll have to ask me that one in a few month’s time.
In other words, when The Invisible Man was made, it was not intended to continue past one film if only for the filmmaker’s own sanity. But as fans of the movie know, Invisible Man does leave room for the story to continue thanks to its ambiguous ending. However, then there’s the detail of the previously announced Invisible Woman movie that Elizabeth Banks was announced to be heading in November.
The Charlie’s Angels director is planning to direct and star in a separate movie from Leigh Whannell’s thriller that is described as “Thelma & Louise meets American Psycho.” Could this movie and an Invisible Man 2 both hit theaters? Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more updates on Universal’s plans for its classic movie monsters.
