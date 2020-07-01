Jennifer Garner Says It’s ‘Worth Fighting’ For Happiness After A Big Break-Up

Leave a Comment
Jennifer Garner is a great actress and a “fun mom” on her social media accounts, but she also takes the time to interact with her fanbase a fair amount. As a divorcee who was previously in a hig- profile marriage with Ben Affleck, she has plenty of life experience under her belt and was recently there for a fan who commented on one of her social media posts after their own big break-up.
Recently, Jennifer Garner shared a look at her epic quarantine fashion on Instagram. One of her followers commented about going through a rough time after leaving her husband, who she says was emotionally abusive to her. Jennifer Garner actually responded to the commenter with some of her own advice, telling her happiness is always worth fighting for. She noted:
Your heart sounds heavy, I am so sorry. Hopefully you have powerful women in your corner, reminding you of your strength and your worth. Hopefully, you are able to calm your mind with prayer/meditation/ exercise/ art. Laughter will come and really — it is worth fighting for. Until then, all of my love.
The fan had also commented about not knowing why she wanted to share such personal information with a stranger, but Jennifer Garner saw the comment and made the effort to reach out and send kind words. It’s not something she as a celebrity with high engagement might have always seen pop up on her social media, but she did this time and she then took that second step to send encouragement.
A lot of celebrities know what it’s like to go through a hard break-up or divorce, but Jennifer Garner has had the added pressure of going through a particularly high-profile split. She and Ben Affleck decided to call it quits back in 2015 after he was dealing with rehab issues and more, but the divorce wasn’t finalized until 2018. She was also previously married to actor Scott Foley in the early aughts. So, she knows a thing or two about the deep feelings that come with leaving a long-term partner, even if it’s the right decision.
Meanwhile, it seems these days that Jennifer Garner has found her happiness domestically, even if that means a lot of laundry. The actress had the perfect response about her home life when called a movie star who doesn’t star in movies anymore and she even seems to be getting along with her ex, who is now dating Knives Out star Ana de Armas.
Beyond that, the director of Ben Affleck’s latest movie The Way Back even said she was instrumental with helping keep Ben on track and attending rehab. And she’s found a new beau in Cali Group CEO John Miller. So despite the challenges she’s faced in her own life, she’s seemed to have gotten to a place where she has found her own corner of happiness and still manages to be supportive of those whose lives she has touched. That’s not too shabby of a place to be in the middle of a quarantine.