‘Life Goes On’: Insider Drops Claims About Jennifer Lopez’s Mindset As She Moves Forward After Her Divorce From Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck broke up in August 2024, and their divorce was finalized early this year. Now, it’s been months since they separated, and the conversation has turned to what their lives, and love lives specifically, will look like in this new chapter. According to an insider, romance isn’t necessarily something JLo is looking for just yet, as they alleged that she’s spending her time “focused on work” and “not dating.”

In the months since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship ended, there’s been speculation about the Good Will Hunting actor’s relationship with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Meanwhile, others have wondered what kind of person JLo would like to date. However, according to an insider who spoke to People, the singer isn’t looking for a relationship right now, as they claimed:

She's focused on work and is not dating. She's happy as it is.

So, it sounds like JLo is content living her single life with her kids.

The source then continued to talk about how the Hustlers actress is reportedly moving forward after her breakup. They alleged that she was “hurt” by the divorce. However, she’s keeping her head held high as she moves on:

Life goes on and if anyone can move forward and be positive about it, it's Jennifer. She sees everything as a lesson. She was hurt by their sudden separation and Ben's unwillingness to not work on their marriage. She really wanted it to work out.

After the former couple broke things off and finalized their divorce, a lot of questions and rumors started swirling about who they might date next. While one report claimed Affleck wasn’t “rushing” into anything , there’s also a ton of speculation surrounding his current relationship with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner . However, nothing is confirmed at all on that front, and the two do co-parent their kids together.

On top of that, the Argo director spoke about his feelings toward the Maid in Manhattan star in an interview with GQ . He clarified that he has “nothing but respect” for her and that the truth about their breakup is “quotidian,” meaning there’s “no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue.”

Meanwhile, the rumors would suggest that Lopez is trying to live her best life as a single woman. It also seems like she’s moving forward with a positive and productive mindset.

The big project she’s promoted this year would allude to that too, as her film Kiss of the Spider Woman premiered with success at Sundance earlier this year. Now, the wait is on to see when it gets released on the 2025 movie schedule . According to Deadline, it will come out this fall, however, a specific date has not been announced.

Overall, it’s been months since Affleck and Lopez’s divorce became final, and according to this source, she’s doing quite well. She’s living her single life, parenting her kids and moving forward in a “positive” way.