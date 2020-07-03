Home Alone's Uncle Frank And 9 Other Jerks From John Hughes Movies, Ranked

6. Ron Richardson - Mr. Mom

I could have put any number of horrible bosses from John Hughes' filmography here, but the best example of a greasy, womanizing executive is found in Martin Mull's performance as Ron Richardson in Mr. Mom. As soon as the character is first introduced when Teri Garr's Caroline Butler gets a job in advertising leaving Michael Keaton's Jack Butler home alone with the kids. Whenever Ron is in the picture he is either being aggressively flirtatious with Caroline or demeaning to Jack. And the idea that Ron is just being friendly with his new employee goes out the window when he tries to convince Caroline to leave her husband and children before trying to seduce her.

Being a jerk is bad enough, but now he's just a creep.