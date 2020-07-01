After Bidding War, Will Smith’s New Movie Is Heading To Streaming

It's undoubtedly Apple’s intention to mix it up in the prestigious awards season circles a film like Emancipation will more than likely start to swim in upon release. The picture becomes even more clear why this Will Smith vehicle has generated such buzz, as Emancipation’s story is all about Peter’s escape from captivity, and the tactics he used to stay one step ahead of his pursuers. Being billed as more of an action thriller than straight historical biopic, it almost sounds like something similar in tone to last year’s Harriet Tubman biopic, Harriet.