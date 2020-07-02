Netflix's Fatal Affair Trailer Has Nia Long Nodding At '80s Classic Fatal Attraction

Honestly, I’m most interested to see how the new movie Fatal Affair chooses to end. One of the highlights of the original Fatal Attraction is the way the final moment plays out. (At least for me, as Glenn Close reportedly isn't a fan of the movie's ending.) I won’t give you any spoilers in case somehow you’ve missed the ‘80s flick, but to me the ending of the 1987 movie is really satisfying, but gender-swapping the characters almost necessitates a new type of ending for Netflix’s thriller to play out nearly as well. Perhaps this time around the Netflix movie will go with an ending similar to the one Fatal Attraction was expected to have before it ultimately swapped its premise for the theatrical version.