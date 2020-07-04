Johnny Depp's Libel Case Is Moving Forward Despite Text Message Issues

Despite what was clearly a very troubled relationship, both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard initially seemed ready to move on. Both parties released a shared statement. They split up their assets and started living their own lives. After her editorial on domestic abuse ran, however, the ugliness kicked into another gear. We’ve seen therapy sessions leaked in which she seemingly admitted to striking Depp. We’ve seen petitions to remove both from various projects they’ve been working on, allegations of celebrity threesomes and fake injuries. We’ve seen lawyers up and quit. It’s been extremely nasty, and as of right now, there’s no end in sight.

At this point, it’s unclear what, if any, further allegations will emerge when the trial begins on Tuesday, but if there are any new developments, we’ll keep you updated.