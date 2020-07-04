Josh Gad Shares Cool Personal History With Leslie Odom Jr. After Watching Hamilton On Disney+

Hamilton has remained the most sought-out ticket on Broadway for the past five years. But there will never be anything like the era when the original cast took the stage eight times a week. Each of them has since gone on to make movies, star in television shows and record albums. As tons of people hit play on the Disney+ release this weekend, Frozen’s Josh Gad can see his longtime friend kill it on stage via the streaming service. Check out the actor’s sweet words about Leslie Odom Jr: