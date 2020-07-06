After Scarlett Johansson Calls Black Widow A Franchise, We Now Know More About The Plan For Florence Pugh

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever-expanding place, with new installments arriving in theaters regularly. Moviegoers are eager to see Phase Four begin with Black Widow, which is also expected to give Scarlett Johansson's title character a proper ending. But Johansson recently described the highly anticipated blockbuster as a "standalone franchise", possibly teasing a future of more Black Widow movies in the future. And that puts the question of Florence Pugh's character s Yelena Belova/Black Widow, and what role she might have in the future.