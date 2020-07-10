Get Out: 10 Cool Behind-The-Scenes Facts About Jordan Peele's Horror Movie

Black Mirror Helped Daniel Kaluuya Get The Role of Chris

In the Deadline interview, Peele talks about how seeing Kaluuya’s Black Mirror episode made him want the actor for the role of Chris. He felt that Kaluuya’s performance on “Fifteen Million Merits” was exactly what he was looking for with Get Out’s Chris. Peele then video chatted with Kaluuya, and they discussed the fact that black Brits and black Americans both face racism, just in different ways.

Daniel Kaluuya then came to audition for the role. He acted out the Sunken Place scene for his audition--he gave them a single tear and all. This blew away the casting crew. They found the film’s Chris.