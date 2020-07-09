Eliza Schuyler Hamilton: 6 Things To Know About Her After You've Watched Hamilton

Eliza Hamilton Named Her Youngest Child Philip II In Honor Of Her Oldest Son Who Died In A Duel

Alexander Hamilton wasn't the only member of his family to die as a result of a duel as his oldest son, as revealed in Hamilton, Philip would suffer a similar fate three years earlier in 1801. According to the New York State Museum, Eliza was pregnant with her eighth child at the time of Philip's death. Upon the birth of the child six months later, Eliza and Alexander Hamilton named him Philip after his older brother who perished just months before he was born.

In Allan McLane Hamilton's 1910 book The Intimate Life of Alexander Hamilton it was noted that unlike his older siblings, Philip II Hamilton lived a live of poverty after his widowed mother was left to pay off her late husband's debts following his 1804 death by the hand of Aaron Burr.