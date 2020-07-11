Selena: 11 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Jennifer Lopez Movie

Chris Perez Is Still Friends With Jon Seda, Who Portrayed Him In Selena

During his two-decade streak of not watching the film based on his late wife, Chris Perez still had a connection to Selena through the man who played him, Jon Seda. The actor, whom modern audiences may recognize as Antonio Dawson from the One Chicago franchise, primarily Chicago P.D., mentioned during the casts 1997 appearance on Leeza that he and the guitarist actually lived together for much of the time the movie was being shot. A 2018 profile by People reveals that, all these years later, Seda and Perez not only bear a strong resemblance to each other, but remain friends who continue to inspire each other artistically, especially Seda, who posted an Instagram video of him trying to "sound like [his] boy" on guitar.