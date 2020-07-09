Halloween Kills Writer Explains The Movie’s Plot And Time Setting

Leave a Comment
Horror as a whole has been in a renaissance for years, with plenty of exciting projects hitting theaters and even getting award attention in the process. But the genre is all about franchises, and there are few quite as iconic as Halloween. David Gordon Green and Danny McBride brought the slasher back to theaters with their 2018 sequel, which broke records and inspired Blumhouse to green light two more sequels starting with Halloween Kills. And now we know a bit more about its setting and overall plot.
2018's Halloween ignored the franchise's myriad sequels, and directly followed up on John Carpenter's original 1978 classic. We saw a Laurie Strode who was still struggling with trauma 40 years after being attacked by Michael Myers, and how that affected her relationship with her daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson. Danny McBride is writing the trilogy alongside director David Gorgon Green, and recently provided details on its story, saying:
It takes place the same night, picking up where the last movie ended... Events in the film bring together a lot of characters who were in the 1978 film who we didn’t see last time. They gather to try, once and for all, to take down Michael, to stop this madman.
Well, this is exciting. Halloween Kills' cast list showed how many returning characters are popping up in the highly anticipated sequel next summer. It turns out this is because Haddonfield is gearing up to fight against The Shape themselves, and smart money says they won't all make it out alive. It's going to be a long year of waiting for the movie to arrive in theaters.
Danny McBride's comments to Empire are definitely exciting for the generations of fans eager for information regarding Halloween Kills' contents. The theatrical cut is nearly complete and ready to hit theaters, but the movie was recently pushed back a full year amid global health concerns. While this news is disappointing, the first footage and details about Halloween Kills are being released to help satiate the moviegoers.
The first footage of Halloween Kills was recently dropped, which confirmed Danny McBride's comments about the movie picking up exactly where the last one left off. Check out the first clip below, which shows Laurie Strode with Karen and Allyson, and seemingly gives a reason for Michael's survival after being trapped inside Laurie's burning home.
Halloween Kills will feature a ton of returning characters, who will help Laurie and her family battle The Shape. Actors Nancy Stephens, Charles Cyphers, and Kyle Richards are all reprising their roles from John Carpenter's original Halloween. What's more, Anthony Michael Hall and Robert Longstreet will play adult versions of Tommy Doyle and Lonnie Elam respectively. The survivors from Michael Myers' original rampage through Haddonfield are standing up against him, and I can't wait.
Overall, it sounds like Halloween Kills is going to be like a horror version of Avengers: Infinity War, where the various characters attempt to take down and extremely powerful foe. And since John Carpenter recently hyped up the movie's body count, there's no telling how many of them will be killed by The Shape when the highly anticipated sequel finally arrives in theaters.
Halloween Kills is currently expected to hit theaters on October 15th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.