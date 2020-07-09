Halloween Kills Writer Explains The Movie’s Plot And Time Setting

Horror as a whole has been in a renaissance for years, with plenty of exciting projects hitting theaters and even getting award attention in the process. But the genre is all about franchises, and there are few quite as iconic as Halloween. David Gordon Green and Danny McBride brought the slasher back to theaters with their 2018 sequel, which broke records and inspired Blumhouse to green light two more sequels starting with Halloween Kills. And now we know a bit more about its setting and overall plot.