Frozen II Kept Changing While Coming Together, Which Made Filming The Disney+ Series Hard

Sometimes we would follow stories that we thought would evolve into something and they didn’t. We always knew that we would be following ‘Show Yourself’. We knew that was the last big set piece to be made. I don’t think we had any idea how difficult it was going to be and how much work was going to be involved in getting that right. But we knew that would probably be an interesting storyline. I think at the time I thought it would probably be an interesting storyline for just one episode. I don’t think I thought it would actually sustain the series but we had other ideas and other themes that we were following that maybe just became little moments or maybe didn’t end up going anywhere. Or they might have been things that were cut or weren’t as dramatic as we hoped they would be. Or didn’t clearly show a piece of the process that we were hoping to show.