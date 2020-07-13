Mischief And Jerry Maguire Actress Kelly Preston Is Dead At 57

Leave a Comment
Actress Kelly Preston, best known for her role in the 80s classic Twins, as well as her performance in the critically acclaimed Jerry Maguire, passed away yesterday at the age of 57. She quietly underwent a two year battle with breast cancer and is survived by two of her three children and her husband, the Oscar-nominated actor John Travolta.
Preston lived in a lot of different places growing up including Hawaii and Iraq, but it was during her time in Australia as a 16-year-old when she was discovered by a photographer and started getting work in commercials. Those bit parts pushed her to pursue a degree in theater and drama from USC, which eventually led to a series of bigger roles in the mid-80s including in Mischief, Secret Admirer and Twins. Her career hit quite a few high notes in the 90s, as well, including in Jerry Maguire and For The Love Of The Game. Her most recent role was alongside her husband John Travolta in Gotti, though she has one film, Off The Rails, that’s yet to be released.
News of the tragic passing broke early this morning and was confirmed in a statement by the family. You can read it below, courtesy of People...
"On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer. Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends. She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."
In addition to her career as an actress, Preston also had a series of high profile relationships. She was married to actor Kevin Gage, best known for his work in Heat and G.I. Jane, in the last 1980s. She later dated George Clooney, became briefly engaged to Charlie Sheen and finally settled down with John Travolta, who is also a Scientologist. The two got married in 1991 and eventually had three children: a son named Jett, a daughter named Ella and another son named Benjamin. Unfortunately, their son Jett had many problems with seizures throughout his life. He also had autism and tragically passed away in 2009 while the family was in vacation in the Bahamas. He was just 16-years-old.