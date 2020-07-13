Mischief And Jerry Maguire Actress Kelly Preston Is Dead At 57

Preston lived in a lot of different places growing up including Hawaii and Iraq, but it was during her time in Australia as a 16-year-old when she was discovered by a photographer and started getting work in commercials. Those bit parts pushed her to pursue a degree in theater and drama from USC, which eventually led to a series of bigger roles in the mid-80s including in Mischief, Secret Admirer and Twins. Her career hit quite a few high notes in the 90s, as well, including in Jerry Maguire and For The Love Of The Game. Her most recent role was alongside her husband John Travolta in Gotti, though she has one film, Off The Rails, that’s yet to be released.

News of the tragic passing broke early this morning and was confirmed in a statement by the family. You can read it below, courtesy of People...