After Hamilton, Disney Should Add These Broadway Musicals To Disney+

Frozen

One Broadway production that did not survive the Broadway shutdown was Disney's Frozen. While the film may be box office gold, the Broadway version apparently didn't do quite as well as The Lion King or Aladdin, so it got axed. Having said that, with Broadway in limbo right now, it seems like bringing the show back for a couple of farewell performances would be possible, as the sets and props are likely just collecting dust. There'd be little trouble selling a couple more shows, especially if people knew they were being filmed. If that doesn't work, there's still the national tour of Frozen, which will be picking up once live theater is an option once again. The simple fact is that unlike Hamilton, these shows don't necessarily need to be "Original Broadway Cast" performances, though one wonders if you might be able to get some of them back as guest performers for a filmed version.