Cristin Milioti: 7 Fascinating Things To Know About The Palm Springs Star

Cristin Milioti Took Piano Lessons For The Broadway Adaptation Of Once

While Cristin Milioti's screen acting background dates back to 2006, during which she scored a recurring role on The Sopranos, her true breakout was onstage as the female lead of Once, the 2012 Broadway adaptation of the Oscar-winner about a man and woman falling in love through music. While the actress' singing talent was undeniable in her audition, she still had to brush up on her piano skills, according to an interview with Playbill, and enlisted her friend and trained pianist, Santino Fontana, to help her learn a couple of new pieces over the course of a "harrowing 10 or 12 days" before officially cast.

Milioti went through a similar experience with How I Met Your Mother, having had to learn ukulele for her famous rendition of "La Vie en Rose" on the show.