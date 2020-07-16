9 Great John Wayne Movies And Where To Stream Them

But here’s the thing. Even though the Duke played a part in at least 90 movies (I actually bought a DVD set recently with over 15 John Wayne movies for only five bucks!), very few of his films are actually available on any of the major streaming services. Not only that, but some of his major movies are here today, gone tomorrow, or gone somewhere else, like True Grit, which is no longer on Netflix, but can now be found on Amazon Prime.

Still, there are a few genuine John Wayne classics that you can find on other streaming services right now, and I aim to steer you in those directions. So, are you ready, pilgrim? If so, then let’s get a move on. Yah!