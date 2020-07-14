The Frozen 2 Documentary Director’s Favorite Scene That Didn’t Make The Final Cut

In Into the Unknown: Making Frozen II, you really get to see the way animated movies are put together, and the way that differs from their live-action counterparts. Because there was no way to know which direction the production of the film would go, there was no way for Megan Harding and the documentary team to know what parts of what they were filming would actually end up in the final cut of the series. It was a lot of simply filming everything they could and then figuring out how it all might go together later. In the end, some pieces, like this interview with production designer Mike Giaimo, just didn't fit anywhere.