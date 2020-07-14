The Batman Rumor Indicates A Major Change To Filming

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe has been on a roll lately, with a series of critically acclaimed blockbusters. While the fandom is eager to see The Snyder Cut's release on HBO Max, there are also a slew of highly anticipated new blockbusters heading to theaters. Chief among them Matt Reeves' The Batman, which was in production before film sets across the world shut down over global health concerns. And a new rumor indicate that the movie will greatly changes its filming strategy in order to keep the cast and crew safe.
The Batman was in the midst of filming when the COVID-19 pandemic began rapidly spreading across the world. The U.K. set was shut down for the safety of its cast and crew, with one crew member actually dying as a result of the virus. And if the latest rumor is to be believed, Matt Reeves may be taking the movie entirely to closed sets, rather than shooting in pre-existing locations.
This latest rumor comes to us from Twitter, and has thus far been unconfirmed by the studio or Matt Reeves. The Batman was doing a ton of exterior shots when the set was shut down, with Matt Reeves revealing the character's costume and Batmobile in an attempt to avoid leaks. But if this latest report is to be believed, then the DC solo flick will be nixing its previously chosen locations in favor of building Gotham City on a closed set.
It would make a great deal of sense if this rumor came to fruition, given the myriad new health measures that sets will adopt moving forward. Only a few major blockbusters have resumed filming abroad, like the Avatar sequels and Tom Holland's Uncharted. The Batman has the potential to join these ranks across the pond, although it may just avoid using exterior shots in exchange for more safety for the cast and crew.
Matt Reeves' highly anticipated movie sat in development hell for a number of years, especially once Ben Affleck departed his role in the DC Extended Universe. But anticipation for The Batman has been steadily building since the first casting announcements were released, and production finally began.
Moviegoers are eager to see if/how The Batman connects to the greater DCEU, and Ben Affleck's tenure as the character. Is Robert Pattinson the same Bruce Wayne or somewhere in the multiverse? Fans are hoping Zoe Kravitz' Catwoman and Colin Farrell's Penguin get the chance to meet other heroes sometime in the future.
The cast of The Batman have expressed their eagerness to return to work, especially Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson. But the studio will have to follow safety guidelines set overseas, and the studio must advocate for the safety of the cast and crew. Moving the production to a sound stage would allow for a more controlled environment, so we'll have to see of this rumor is authentic.
The Batman is currently set to arrive in theaters at its new release date October 1st, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.