The Batman Rumor Indicates A Major Change To Filming

The DC Extended Universe has been on a roll lately, with a series of critically acclaimed blockbusters. While the fandom is eager to see The Snyder Cut's release on HBO Max, there are also a slew of highly anticipated new blockbusters heading to theaters. Chief among them Matt Reeves' The Batman, which was in production before film sets across the world shut down over global health concerns. And a new rumor indicate that the movie will greatly changes its filming strategy in order to keep the cast and crew safe.