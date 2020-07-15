Is Solo’s Alden Ehrenreich Interested In Another Star Wars Movie?

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
It's no secret that Star Wars is one of the most beloved properties in film history. And when Disney acquired Lucasfilm, a bevy of new projects were brought to theaters, expanding the galaxy far, far away in the process. This includes standalone films like Solo: A Star Wars Story, which featured Alden Ehrenreich as the title character famously played by Harrison Ford. Unfortunately Solo had a troubled set, and was ultimately a box office disappointment when it hit theaters in 2018. Any plans for a sequel were seemingly scrapped as a result, but would Ehrenreich ever return to the franchise to play Han again?
The casting search for Solo: A Star Wars Story was infamously massive, but Alden Ehrenreich managed to stand out among the crowd and land the role as the scruffy looking nerf herder. Ehrenreich had the gruff swagger of his predecessor, so some fans are eager to know if he'll return to the iconic space opera sometime in the future. The 30 year old actor recently addressed this possibility, saying:
It depends on what it is. It depends on how it's done. It depends if it feels innate to the story.
It looks like there are a variety of factors that would need to fall into place in order for Alden Ehrenreich to reprise his role from Solo: A Star Wars Story. Because while he might be contracted by Lucasfilm for multiple appearances, the actor believes the right story, vision, and crew would be needed ahead of his return. Fingers crossed that Solo 2 finally becomes a reality.
Alden Ehrenreich's comments to Esquire make a great deal of sense, considering how disappointing his first Star Wars experience likely was. He was facing an uphill battle from the start, attempting to play a role so iconically played by Harrison Ford in four major appearances in the franchise. And unfortunately for Ehrenreich, the casting process was only the first difficulty that would plague Solo: A Star Wars Story.
The Skywalker Saga and Solo are all streaming on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the new streaming service.
In the midst of the standalone movie's filming, directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired by Lucasfilm, and removed from the set. The great Ron Howard came in to complete Solo in time for its intended theatrical release, but the final product failed to connect with audiences and critics alike. Solo also marked the Star Wars franchise's first box office flop, making history for all the wrong reasons.
Narratively, Solo: A Star Wars Story definitely set itself up for a sequel. Emilia Clarke's Qi'ra took a leadership role in the Crimson Dawn, and set off to meet Darth Maul on Dathomir. As for Han Solo, he and Chewie departed for Tatooine in order to meet Jabba the Hut for a new smuggling job. The return of Maul and Jabba was an exciting prospect for the fandom, but there's no telling if that vision will ever come to fruition.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Star Wars as more details become public. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.