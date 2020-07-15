Walt Disney World May Have Canceled Two Of The Big Changes Planned For Epcot

Disney theme parks are always changing or evolving. It's rare that there's a moment in time that some park somewhere isn't undergoing a major overhaul. Before the massive theme park closure, the park getting the biggest update was Epcot. The entire front section of the park, Future World, was getting largely redesigned with new attractions, new pavilions, and more. However, Epcot reopened to the public today, and with that came an indication that two of the major changes we were expecting, a completely renovated and redesigned Spaceship Earth, and a new Mary Poppins attraction might not be happening after all.